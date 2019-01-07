Justin Bieber. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber's manager has seemingly teased that the singer could be releasing his hotly-anticipated fifth album this year. The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker's manager Scooter Braun has teased the singer could drop his next LP in the coming months, his first offering since 2015's 'Purpose'.

He teased: "2019 is gonna be a wild one. I just feel it."

Before adding in a now-deleted tweet: "@justinbieber JB5?"

However, it's not known how long fans may have to wait to get new music as a source recently revealed Justin is cutting back on work to focus on his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

The insider shared: "Justin seems okay. However, he doesn't seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey. Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.

They are not on the same page when it comes to work. Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that. There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They're still very much in love, and their families love each other. That's all that matters."

Justin has been enjoying having a break from his career and relaxing with his 22-year-old wife.

The insider explained: "He's been on the go for a long time, and he's enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn't want anything to get in the way of that. He'll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn't have to. He's got enough money."