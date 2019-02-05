BTS at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Reuters

South Korean boyband BTS are set to present an award at this year's Grammys.



The South Korean boyband will be making an appearance at the annual awards bash in Los Angeles on February 10, although it's not yet certain which category they will be presenting, according to E! News.





Despite their global popularity, the K-pop group - which features V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga - haven't received a direct nomination for this year's Grammy ceremony.





Instead, the 'IDOL' hitmakers have been given a nod in the Best Recording Package category, meaning that if they were to win the accolade, they will take to the stage with art director HuskyFox.









However, they will face stiff competition from St. Vincent's 'Masseduction', Mitski's 'Be the Cowboy', the Chairman's 'The Offering' and Foxhole's 'Well Kept Thing'.





Meanwhile, RM previously admitted the band are currently riding the crest of a wave.





But the 24-year-old star also acknowledged that their fame and success can't be sustained forever.





He shared: "We know that popularity is not forever. So we enjoy the ride, the rollercoaster, and when it ends, it just finishes.





"We're on the jets and in the stadiums, but I don't feel like it's mine. It's like we just borrowed it from somebody."





Suga, 25, also insisted that even though BTS are the world's most popular boyband, fans are largely respectful of their privacy.





He explained: "Fame is like a shadow. There's light and there's darkness; it's something that follows you constantly and not something you can run away from.



