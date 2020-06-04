K-Pop stans flood White Lives Matter hashtag with fancams

K-Pop fans or 'stans' on Wednesday took to Twitter to drown out racist tweets, following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

A number of tweets showing fancam footage, gifs and still images of K-Pop bands and their members were posted with the hashtag #whitelivesmatter, in response to offensive posts using the same hashtag to make the latter disappear.

The action that sparked trending hashtag #WhiteoutWednesday follows Tuesday's #BlackoutTuesday by the music industry and its stars to suspend business and work with communities to fight racial inequality after protests erupted in the United States after Floyd's death.