K-Pop stans flood White Lives Matter hashtag with fancams
K-Pop fans or 'stans' on Wednesday took to Twitter to drown out racist tweets, following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
A number of tweets showing fancam footage, gifs and still images of K-Pop bands and their members were posted with the hashtag #whitelivesmatter, in response to offensive posts using the same hashtag to make the latter disappear.
The action that sparked trending hashtag #WhiteoutWednesday follows Tuesday's #BlackoutTuesday by the music industry and its stars to suspend business and work with communities to fight racial inequality after protests erupted in the United States after Floyd's death.
Not a good planet to be a racist🤭 anyways stan blackpink for clear skin #whitelivesmatter pic.twitter.com/vHNZNMlsoA— hobixstan💜 (@wtrxvs05) June 3, 2020
i’ve seen some people be confused why this tag is trending. kpop stans hijacked the tag to drown out the racists. kpop stans said down with racism and oppression! #WhiteLivesMatter #whiteoutwednsday pic.twitter.com/PXOQ2zd0Vc— (HIATUS)𝐂𝐚𝐲⁰³²⁵🏳️🌈¹²⁷ (@sungiessmiles) June 3, 2020
Namjoon couldn’t have said it better #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Q3VAkG9RoX— Brookie⁷ 💙💙 (@brookiescooky) June 3, 2020
Here's 33s of Jimin being sassy to bring you back to earth clowns#WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/r3KWXxXOfO— ⟭⟬ 𝑲𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒆⁷⟬⟭ (@agustd2essert) June 3, 2020
K-Pop fans made a similar online move on Tuesday, helping to take down mobile app iWatch Dallas that "allows citizens to submit both anonymous and non-anonymous information directly to law enforcement", after the Dallas Police Department asked people to submit "video of illegal activity from the protests" in a tweet posted May 31.
Video complied by Lisa Giles-Keddie
Reuters