K-pop singer Jung Joon-young arrives to attend a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 21, 2019. A South Korean pop star has appeared at a court hearing to decide whether to arrest him over allegations that he illegally shared sexually explicit videos of women taken without their knowledge or consent in online group chats.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

K-pop star Jung Joon-young was arrested over allegations that he shared sexually explicit videos of women filmed without their knowledge or consent, South Korean police said. He was arrested on Thursday. The warrant was issued hours after he appeared at a court hearing during which he apologised to the victims for his actions, reports cnn.com.

Joon-young, 30, who was first questioned by police last week, delivered a statement to the press outside the court, admitting responsibility for the charges.

"I am truly sorry. I admit to all charges against me. I will not challenge the charges brought by the investigative agency, and I will humbly accept the court's decision," he said.

"I bow my head in apology to the women who were victimized by my actions," he added.

Following the hearing, he was escorted in handcuffs to a central Seoul police station, where he remains in custody.

Joon-young is accused of being part of an online group chat that shared sexually explicit videos of women without their knowledge or consent.

Other members of the group include K-Pop idol and Big Bang star Seungri and rock band F.T. Island member Choi Jong-hoon. Seungri is also being investigated on suspicion of violating the country's prostitution laws.

If found guilty, the men accused could be sentenced to five years in prison or face a fine of up to 30 million won ($26,424), under South Korean law.

Joon-young was dropped by his management company MakeUS Entertainment in light of the allegations.