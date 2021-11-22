K-pop's BTS snags top prize at American Music Awards

By Jill Serjeant K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show.

The seven member band from South Korea beat veteran Taylor Swift, rapper Drake, pop singer Ariana Grande, teen phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Canadian The Weeknd for the night's biggest prize - artist of the year. Adored by an army of fervent fans, they also were named favourite pop group and won best pop song for their summer hit "Butter." Thank you @AMAs! We had the best time performing “Butter🧈” tonight!#BTSxAMAs #BTS_Butter #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/dI99h5VR8s — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 22, 2021 The band, known for its positive uplifting music, called the artist of the year win a miracle.

"We're truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists," said Kim Nam-Joon, known as RM. "It's been a long and amazing ride ... nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here and receiving this award, except you all," he added referring to the band's fans. BTS closed the show with a performance of "Butter" and earlier joined Coldplay on stage for a rendition of their single "My Universe," marking a post-pandemic return to live performances for the K-pop band.

Swift was among several top nominated artists, including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Drake, who did not attend Sunday's ceremony. She took home the trophies for favourite female artist and best pop album for her lockdown album "evermore." "I'm so lucky to be in your life, and to get to have you in mine," Swift told fans in a video acceptance speech.

First-time host Cardi B pulled off a series of extravagant costume changes and confessed she was worried about messing up. Cardi B, winner of the Favourite Hip-Hop Song award, poses in the press room during the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 21, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Aude Guerrucci "I'm a little nervous. I'm shaking," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said, sporting a head-to-toe black feather headdress, as she opened the show. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, had gone into Sunday's show with a leading seven nods, but ended up with just one - best new artist.