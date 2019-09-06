Kanye West. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kanye West has confirmed his album will be released on September 27, after his wife Kim Kardashian West posted a picture on social media last week. The 42-year-old rapper was believed last week to be dropping his ninth studio album later this month after his wife Kim Kardashian West uploaded a picture to social media containing a track list, an album title - "Jesus Is King" - and a release date of September 27.

And now, Kanye has confirmed the news, by uploading the same picture to his website, kanyewest.com.

As of the time of writing, the website only shows the same still image that 38-year-old Kim shared online, with no other information.

In the picture, the album's title appears at the top of the page, and is followed by a list of song titles including "Garden", "God Is", "Baptised", "Hands On", "Water", and "Sweet Jesus".

At the bottom of the page, the release date is listed as September 27.

Kanye last dropped an album in June 2018 when he released eighth record "Ye".

Just three months later, he revealed his next album would be called 'Yandhi' but the release was then postponed indefinitely.

In March this year, Kanye was said to have been eyeing up a collaboration with Dua Lipa for his new record.

An insider said at the time: "Kanye is super impressed with Dua's voice and he knows she's really hot property in the industry right now.

"He met her at the church service he holds in LA every Sunday and is now keen to get her on board.

"She's already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.

"He's got a few songs he thinks Dua would be perfect for and is really eager to get her on his next album 'Yandhi'."