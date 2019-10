Kanye West delays 'Jesus is King' release again









Recording artist Kanye West attends The Fashion Group International's annual "Night of Stars" gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Kanye West has delayed the release of his highly anticipated gospel themed album "Jesus Is King". This comes after the "Jesus Walks" rapper delayed the album release date previously scheduled to drop on September 27. While he had several listening parties across America, the rest of his fans were eagerly waiting to also listen to the album. This week the "Ultralight Beam" rapper returned to Twitter to announce that the album is set to be released on October 25.

And he reassured his fans by tweeting that the album would be out at 12am GMT.

However, he later said that they are still busy with fixing mixes of “Everything We Need” “Follow God” and “Water”.

To my fans



Thank you for being loyal & patient



We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

Once again fans took to social media to vent over having to wait even longer for the release of the album.

Kanye: Jesus is King comes out October 25th

Also Kanye: #JesusIsKing

pic.twitter.com/nO3xKhhtUT — Khaleb 🐝 (@Calebnavarette) October 25, 2019

thought i was gonna be playing Kanye tonight but Kanye played me #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/Wjj9OVb09j — andrew (@feelinnwhitney) October 25, 2019

12:01 AM



No Kanye album.



Y'all for another week in a row:#JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/vQa1AdzO5q — Malcolm From The North (@MalcolmFromTheN) October 25, 2019

how i wanted to be tonight vs. how it actually went down #JesusIsKing #Kanye pic.twitter.com/U1PjYywRmY — jack (@JackUrig) October 25, 2019

me when i trusted kanye and the album ain’t drop #JesusIsKing pic.twitter.com/LUGcIonayf — jack (@JackUrig) October 25, 2019