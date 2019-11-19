Kanye West is working on a new album with Dr. Dre, less than a month after the release of "Jesus is King".
The 42-year-old rapper only released LP 'Jesus is King' late last month but he's already back in the recording studio, making a follow-up record with Dr. Dre.
Kanye shared a photo of himself and Dre on Twitter on Monday and wrote: "Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon (sic)"
The announcement comes a day after Kanye - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - announced he has an opera in the work.