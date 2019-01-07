Kanye West. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kanye West has been taking advantage of his recently purchased multi-million dollar Miami condo by holding recording sessions with Lil Wayne for his LP. The 41-year-old rapper has recruited the hottest talent in hip-hop for his new project, also working with 2 Chainz and up-and-coming rappers Tee Grizzley and YNW Melly.

TMZ reports that the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker has been recording with 'Lollipop' hitmaker Wayne at his recently purchased $14 million condo in the city's so-called billionaire beach bunker, which he splashed out on for wife Kim Kardashian West, 38, for Christmas.

Kanye - who is set to welcome his fourth child with the reality star, with whom he already has North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago - is believed to have bought the pad with the recording sessions in mind.

The star-studded album, titled 'Yandhi', is yet to get a release date, however it's expected to feature the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, 6ix9ine, Rihanna, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor, Lauryn Hill,Nicki Minaj, and posthumous vocals from XXXTentacion.

Kanye shows no signs of slowing down after releasing an impressive five records in 2018, including June's 'Ye'.

Fans of the 'All Day' rapper are also eagerly-awaiting the release of his collaborative LP with fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper, 'Good Ass Job'.

'Chance' - real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - admitted in October that they were still yet to complete the joint record.

The 'No Problem' hitmaker said: "The project is something I've been wanting to do for a very long time. I don't think it's Kanye's thing, he's about to drop 'Yandhi'.

"There's no doing it, the project hasn't started yet. I'm a huge Kanye West fan. In my mind, basically since 'The Life of Pablo', I've been begging him to come back to Chicago to work on a project with me."