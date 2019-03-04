Prodigy bandmates Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Liam Howlett claims his Prodigy bandmate Keith Flint took his own life. The 49-year-old singer's body was found at his Essex home on Monday morning, and his friend and bandmate Liam Howlett has been left "shocked, angry and confused" by his passing.

Liam wrote on Instagram: "The news is true , I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

I'm shell shocked , f**kin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy ."

The 'Firestarter' group - which also includes Maxim Reality - hailed Keith as a "true pioneer" and a "legend" in a tribute post on Twitter.

They wrote: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Fellow dance starts The Chemical Brothers - Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - have paid tribute to Keith on Twitter.

They posted: "so sad to hear about Keith Flint,we played many gigs with the prodigy over the years and they were always friendly and supportive.he was an amazing front man, a true original and he will be missed.tom&ed x (sic)

Kasabian, who worked with the 'Breathe' singer on their 2006 album 'Empire' also paid their respects on Twitter.

They wrote: "Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X(sic)"

Stone Roses singer Ian Brown simply remembered the star as a "beautiful human".

He posted: "R.I.P KEITH FLINT a beautiful human."

And DJ Jo Whiley admitted the news was very "sad" because Keith was such a "really lovely" man.

She posted: "Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint (sic)"