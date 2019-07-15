Kelly Clarkson posing for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote her animated film "Uglydolls." Picture: AP

Kelly Clarkson has offered advice to Taylor Swift amidst her battle with Scooter Braun over her master records. The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker claimed she was never given the choice to buy the masters herself before Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Records was sold to Scooter but now Kelly has suggested a way Taylor could make it work.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point (sic)"

Taylor had previously accused Scooter of "bullying" her.

In a lengthy Tumblr post, she wrote: "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.

"I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums. Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."

Scooter and Scott Borchetta have denied Taylor's claims.