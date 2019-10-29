Kelly Rowland hasn't ruled out making new music with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.
The singer insists she has no plans to do a new track with her bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, but has confessed that if they were to do something, she wouldn't say anyway as she'd want it to be a "surprise".
She told Entertainment Tonight: "I will say, we have made incredible music in the past, and I don't know. Can we, like, have surprises in this day and age? I mean, I'm just saying.
I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance. I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it's usually a surprise.
And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises. I've got nothing up my sleeve, I promise you, nothing up my sleeve, but yeah, I wouldn't say anything."