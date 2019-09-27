Kesha is ready to "put a solid footprint back into pop music" after having a "purge of emotions" on her most recent album "Rainbow"..
The "Praying" hitmaker went through a "huge purge of emotions" with her last album 'Rainbow' - which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with Dr. Luke, who she accused of abusing her - and now she wants to go back to the fun upbeat tracks that she made her name with.
She said: "I did the therapy. [I had this] huge purge of emotions.
"[The new album] hasthe happiness that I began my career with. But it feels more earned and healthier than ever...
"I dug through the emotional wreckage, and now... I can go back to talking a little bit of s**t. I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, 'I can do this, and I can do this on my own.'