Kesha ready for pop return







Kesha is spotted dressing leaving 92.3 radio station in New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz Kesha is ready to "put a solid footprint back into pop music" after having a "purge of emotions" on her most recent album "Rainbow".. The "Praying" hitmaker went through a "huge purge of emotions" with her last album 'Rainbow' - which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with Dr. Luke, who she accused of abusing her - and now she wants to go back to the fun upbeat tracks that she made her name with. She said: "I did the therapy. [I had this] huge purge of emotions. "[The new album] hasthe happiness that I began my career with. But it feels more earned and healthier than ever... "I dug through the emotional wreckage, and now... I can go back to talking a little bit of s**t. I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, 'I can do this, and I can do this on my own.'

"I don't know if this is my last pop record, but I want to have one where I go out with a bang."

Despite her previous struggles, Kesha insisted her earlier hits don't feel tainted because she loves seeing people enjoy her old music.

She told Billboard magazine: "When I play some of the poppier songs, people lose their s**t, and those songs are my babies too.

"It brings me so much joy to see people boogie and have the best time with their friends, and I shouldn't take that away from myself."

And the "Tik Tok" hitmaker enjoyed striking a balance between her early pop style and her more recent introspective writing with her upcoming, currently-untitled album.

She said: "Emotions are forever. Part of this album is resurrecting the fact that you can be a f***ing mess in your head one day, and then you can also be glittered-up and have the best night of your life."