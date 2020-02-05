Kesha is "reclaiming" her own happiness. Picture: Reuters

Kesha is "reclaiming" her own happiness. The 32-year-old singer has just unveiled her new album 'High Road' after a tough few years, which has seen her struggle with a rocky few years after being embroiled in a legal battle with producer and record label executive Dr. Luke in court over her contract as well as claiming he drugged her, raped her and emotionally abused her for a decade, something which he vehemently denies, but she is on the up with her new music.

She said: "I think it’s about reclaiming my happiness and my voice and all aspects of my life, and not living in the tragedy of what everyone knows I’ve been through. Kind of a defiance against being stuck and pigeonholed in one place forever, because of one situation."

And the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker hopes her new album is a "defiant statement" about her ability to still create happy music despite the heartache she has been through.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal magazine, she added: "I want High Road to be my defiant statement that I can still make happy music, I can still make pop music, and I can still be happy, and at the same time have the juxtaposition of the really emotional and intense - it's not that the vulnerability isn’t there, but I really believe that High Road is the first record I’ve put out where I feel like I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone.