Kesha's new album 'High Road' is a return to who she really is









Singer Kesha. Picture: Bang Showbiz Kesha has returned with the lead single "Raising Hell" from her upcoming album "High Road" and revealed the record is a return to the person she was before her lengthy legal battle with producer Dr. Luke The 32-year-old singer went through a "huge purge of emotions" with her last album, 2017's 'Rainbow' - which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with producer Dr. Luke - and now she has returned to the upbeat tracks she started out making. Speaking about her comeback single "Raising Hell", which was released this week, she told the Daily Star newspaper: "It's exciting to put out a song like this after 'Rainbow' because 'Rainbow' was a cathartic healing record. "And I addressed a lot of things I need to on that record. "Now I have given myself permission to grab myself by the b***s again and be like, 'This is who I am.

"I am a happy person, I don't have to live in the past.

"I don't have to let anything define me from my past."

The "Tik Tok" hitmaker also confessed that the album's title track - which was penned with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds - is about getting "super f***ing high" and not having an attitude like some people accused her of.

She explained in an interview with the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "It's a play on words because people would think I would always take the high road and that is not what the song is about.

"This is about getting super f***ing high.

"We got wildly f***ed up by the end of the day.

"We were drinking shots in the vocal booth."

The pop star was also lucky enough to get Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson on the track 'Resentment', which also features country star Sturgill Simpson.

Despite her previous struggles, Kesha recently insisted her earlier hits don't feel tainted because she loves seeing people enjoy her old music.

She said:"When I play some of the poppier songs, people lose their s**t, and those songs are my babies too.

"It brings me so much joy to see people boogie and have the best time with their friends, and I shouldn't take that away from myself."

And the 'Woman' hitmaker enjoyed striking a balance between her early pop style and her more recent introspective writing with her upcoming album.

She said: "Emotions are forever. Part of this album is resurrecting the fact that you can be a f***ing mess in your head one day, and then you can also be glittered-up and have the best night of your life."

"High Road" is released on January 10, 2020.