Kesha has returned with the lead single "Raising Hell" from her upcoming album "High Road" and revealed the record is a return to the person she was before her lengthy legal battle with producer Dr. Luke
The 32-year-old singer went through a "huge purge of emotions" with her last album, 2017's 'Rainbow' - which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with producer Dr. Luke - and now she has returned to the upbeat tracks she started out making.
Speaking about her comeback single "Raising Hell", which was released this week, she told the Daily Star newspaper: "It's exciting to put out a song like this after 'Rainbow' because 'Rainbow' was a cathartic healing record.
"And I addressed a lot of things I need to on that record.
"Now I have given myself permission to grab myself by the b***s again and be like, 'This is who I am.