Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dominate MTV VMA nominations

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have dominated the MTV Video Music Award nominations with nine nods each. The 34-year-old singer and the “7 rings” hitmaker are the most nominated artists at this year's VMAs, as they have each bagged nine nominations, including seven joint nods for their collaborative track, “Rain On Me”, which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography. Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Best Quarantine Performance, whilst Ariana Grande will battle it out with herself in the Best Collaboration category, and has a ninth nod in the Best Music Video From Home shortlist. Ariana has no nominations for any solo awards, as her two nods which aren't with Gaga are for her Justin Bieber quarantine-themed collaboration, “Stuck with U”.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd each scored six nominations each, including a nod each in the coveted Video of the Year category.

South Korean boy band BTS earned three nominations in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography categories, all for their hit single 'ON'.

Other Video of the Year nominees include Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Future ft. Drake, and Taylor Swift, whilst the Artist of the Year category also features DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, and Post Malone.

The 2020 MTV VMAs are set to take place on August 30, and fans can vote across the 15 categories from now until August 23.

An abridged list of the 2020 MTV VMA nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake - "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift - "The Man"

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"

Doja Cat - "Say So"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage"

Post Malone - "Circles"

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin - "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid - "Beautiful People"

Future ft. Drake - "Life Is Good"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - "Tusa"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer - "Wildflower"

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U"

blink-182 - "Happy Days"

Drake - "Toosie Slide"

John Legend - "Bigger Love"

twenty one pilots - "Level of Concern"

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle - "Do It" from MTV"s Prom-athon

CNCO - Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice - Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend - #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga - "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute