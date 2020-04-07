Lady Gaga announces 'One World: Together at Home' coronavirus benefit telecast

Pop music superstar Lady Gaga on Monday announced a worldwide telecast featuring Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others to support healthcare workers responding to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The event, called "One World: Together at Home," will be shown on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18.

It will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, who said she helped curate the celebrity lineup, called in to World Health Organization's coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.