Lady Gaga delays 'Chromatica' release

Lady Gaga has decided to push back the release date of her new album "Chromatica" amid the coronavirus crisis. The 33-year-old pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP "Chromatica" on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has already claimed the lives of 16 527 people around the world at time of writing, as she didn't feel it was the appropriate time. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of 'Chromatica'. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

The "Poker Face" hitmaker admitted she had "so many fun things planned" to celebrate the release of the long-awaited album; including a secret set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will now take place on October 9.

She explained: "I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together...

"I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon!"

Gaga also expressed her sadness at having to postpone her residency performances at the Park MGM in Las Vegas from April 30 until May 11 due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines about social gatherings.

She added: "I'm hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue, and we'll update you as soon as we have any new information."

The "Shallow" hitmaker can't wait to celebrate the release of "Chromatica" in the near future and is hoping that all her fans will be able to "hug and kiss each other".

She concluded: "I hope you can see that when the album comes does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each others, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all-time. And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I'm going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can't wait to be dancing with you all! (sic)"