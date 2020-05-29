Lady Gaga in tears of joy as she releases 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga has released her sixth studio album, "Chromatica", and admitted shortly afterwards she couldn't stop crying because she was "so happy" about the response to her latest record, which tells her "true story".

The 34-year-old singer was "freaking out" about her sixth studio album - which comes four years after her fifth record, 'Joanne', dropped - prior to release, but just minutes later she felt so pleased about the reaction she could barely write on social media.

She tweeted: "I'm not tweeting cuz I can't stop crying I'm so happy. Thank you (sic)"

I’m not tweeting cuz I can’t stop crying I’m so happy. Thank you 💕! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yNNHCOmBD9 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 29, 2020

The star encouraged people to listen to the record because it tells her "true story".





She wrote: "Please listen from the beginning to the end, no need to shuffle, it's my true story."





But she minutes before the album dropped, she wasn't so calm.





In a series of tweets, she shared: "Omg my album is out in 5 minutes in THE US IM FREAKING OUT





"1 minute IM SCREAMINGGgggggg!!! #Chromatica





"Welcome to #Chromatica (sic)"





"Chromatica" is led by singles "Rain On Me" - Gaga's collaboration with Ariana Grande - "Stupid Love", and "Sour Candy", which features South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.





Every track has been co-written by Gaga, who also executive produced the record alongside BloodPop.





The album also features the likes of Sir Elton John and Skrillex, among others.





Fans have speculated that some tracks feature hints to her break-up from Christian Carino in 2019, after the pair spent two years together.





In one track, "Fun Tonight", she sings: "Maybe it's time for us to say goodbye."





Gaga - who is now dating Michael Polsanky - recently admitted she channelled some of her "extremely painful" past and heartbreak into "Chromatica".





She said: "The sound, the music, being myself.





"How can I take something that's extremely painful for me and find the one piece of it that's universally human and help somebody else?





"And then see what it sounds like."



