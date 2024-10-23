Lady Gaga set to drop new single ‘Disease’ after ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ flop

Just when you thought Lady Gaga might take a breather, she’s diving back into the spotlight. After the unexpected release of her latest album, “Harlequin”, she’s ready to unleash the first single from her upcoming seventh album, titled “Disease,” on Friday, October 25.

Following her recent collaborations and a tumultuous film debut, this could be the comeback we’ve all been waiting for. The past few months have been a whirlwind for Gaga, filled with musical highs and cinematic lows. In a stunning collaboration with Bruno Mars, the pair released “Die With a Smile” in August. This nostalgic duet has captivated audiences and dominated the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for a remarkable eight weeks, a testament to the undeniable chemistry shared between the two artists.

Blending Gaga's powerful vocals with Mars' smooth style, the song has become an anthem of sorts. However, Gaga's cinematic debut in “Joker: Folie à Deux” did not align with her musical triumphs. The film, which features Gaga in the hugely feted role of Harley Quinn, was met with disappointing reviews and failed to perform as anticipated at the box office. While many were excited to see her take on the iconic character, the film was met with disappointing reviews and fell short at the box office.