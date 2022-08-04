Lady Leshurr calls out Cardi B over sample credit and royalties

Cardi B is getting her 2015 track “Cheap A** Weave” taken down from streaming services after rapper Lady Leshurr called her out for not giving her a credit or a single cent in royalties for using her sample. In light of Kelis laying into Beyoncé for not giving her any credit for using a sample of her 2003 hit “Milkshake” on the “Renaissance” track “Energy”, Leshurr has had some back-and-forth with the “WAP” hitmaker over her using a beat from her 2015 song “Queen's Speech 4”.

The exchange began with Leshurr tweeting a follower: "You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change she used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0. (sic)" You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change she used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0 🥺 https://t.co/Kvj8J7hdRo — #CARMEN 💜💔 (@LadyLeshurr) August 2, 2022 Cardi B then responded claiming she made all but $2 from it and offered to split the abysmal earnings with the British star. "I made like 2 dollars of that song … you want the other dollar?“ wrote Cardi B.

I made like 2 dollars of that song ….you want the other dollar ? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 2, 2022 Leshurr insisted she was further angered about not receiving a credit. She wrote: “Would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit and it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it. “I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as ‘cheap azz weave’ nw and urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar and credit pls. (sic)"

😂😂 would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit & it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it. I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as “cheap azz weave” nw & urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar & credit pls 💜 https://t.co/LsgMyke9rA — #CARMEN 💜💔 (@LadyLeshurr) August 2, 2022 Cardi B - who broke into the mainstream with her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow” - promised Leshurr she would have “Cheap A** Weave” removed from all streaming sites and YouTube and give her the dollar. “I don’t find the song on apple but if it’s on any streaming service I will be makin sure it’s takin down including YouTube. I will also make sure I send you your dollar. (sic),” she wrote.