Lauv joins forces with Conan Gray on his new jam ‘Fake’

Lauv joins forces with rising global pop superstar, Conan Gray, on his new single “Fake.” The single, which mark’s Conan’s first-ever collaboration, also made Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist. Commenting on the new song, Lauv said: “We wrote Fake the first time I met Conan and it’s one of my fav songs ever. I hope you (fans) love it.” Echoing Lauv’s sentiments, Conan added: “Lauv and I wrote Fake while we were just hanging and ranting about those two-faced people everybody knows. “Those people who say one thing and do the other, people who constantly talk trash about their own friends. We wanted to make something fun you can scream in the car to, a song to flip a bird at those types of people."

This past Saturday, Lauv, in conjunction with his Blue Boy Foundation, hosted Breaking Modern Loneliness: Conversations on Mental Health.

The series of virtual discussions were set up to strengthen mental health awareness for World Mental Health, which was observed on October 10.

The discussions were comprised of panellists from around the world. Each panel was moderated by a representative from active organizations supporting mental health and community needs including, The Minds Foundation, Jack.org, and Ad Council.

Lauv’s debut album “How I’m Feeling” released in March as a Top 20 album in 10 territories and has over 2 billion streams to date.

Conan Gray’s debut album, “Kid Krow”, claimed the “biggest new artist debut of 2020” and number one Pop Album upon release.