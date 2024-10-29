Liam Payne's posthumous single 'Do No Wrong' set for release

Liam Payne’s musical legacy will live on through a new single due to be released on Friday, November 1, The UK musician’s collaborator Sam Pounds announced that he will be releasing their duet, "Do No Wrong", as Payne's first posthumous track since the artist’s tragic death in Argentina on October 16, aged 31.

The “Strip That Down” singer died from "multiple traumas" that caused "internal and external bleeding" after he fell from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires and preliminary autopsy findings found that the results were consistent with his 10-metre fall. As Payne’s funeral is expected to take place in November, Pounds recently took to X to post images of the track’s artwork as well as its release date. He wrote: “I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed.”

Pounds added: “I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear and the entire family. “I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you. Presave links here. With love let’s all BE the blessing.” Meanwhile, scores of fans were elated by the news of Payne’s new feature, including @BlissfulChelle, who posted on X: “I'm genuinely crying just thinking about hearing new music from him. Liam deserved more than he received in the end and we're so honored you're sharing this with us.”

@YNehir92 commented: “Thank you so much Sam. Really appreciate this We love and miss him so much but having at least a song out that Liam was excited to release gives a little comfort .” @evidentlychick1 also wrote: “Liam was so proud of the music he was writing. Thank you so much for releasing this song, it helps me feel like he’s still here.” Payne’s death continues to be mourned across the globe.

Payne joined One Direction as a teenager after auditioning on the UK version of “The X Factor”. He was part of the boy band with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The English pop star enjoyed huge success as part of the group and he embarked on a solo career after the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. He released one studio album, two EPs, 14 singles and nine music videos. Some of his hits include his debut single "Strip That Down", which features American rapper Quavo, as well as "Familiar" and "First Time".