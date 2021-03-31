Lil Nas X admits his 'MONTERO (CMBYN)' video is similar to FKA twigs' 'Cellophane'

American musician Lil Nas X has reacted to accusations of similarities between the music video of his recently-released single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and English singer FKA twigs' 2019 avant-pop hit "Cellophane".

"I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang! The 'cellophane' visual is a masterpiece.

“I was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video," Lil Nas X wrote in an Instagram post, which also contained snippets of the music video of twigs' popular single.

Soon after the 21-year-old rapper dropped his new devil-themed video last week, fans pointed out on social media that its pole-dancing visuals are reminiscent of shots in "Cellophane," and its director, Andrew Thomas Huang, appeared to agree and tweeted on Saturday, March 27 that the "MONTERO" visuals are "copying" his own work.

"I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close. i was only excited for the video to come out.