Lil Nas X album leak reveals Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus features

Lil Nas X's album has leaked online early and it looks like he is to release collaborations with Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus on “Montero”. The “Old Town Road” hitmaker's upcoming debut LP, “Montero”, has fallen victim to a leak.

Although the album is unfinished and the songs were labelled as demos, Sam appears on “Empathy” and Miley's vocals feature on “Am I Dreaming”. Of the 16 tracks leaked, it's not yet known which songs will make it onto the final cut. Nas X previously teamed up with Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus on a remix of viral hit “Old Town Road”, and the pair joined the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” hitmaker on stage at Glastonbury in 2019.

The 22-year-old Grammy winner previously explained why he decided to delay the release to give the single "more time to breathe". He said: "I'm pretty much finished with the album.