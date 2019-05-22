Lil Nas X gifts Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati (c) Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus was gifted his very own Maserati sports car by Lil Nas X to celebrate the success of their hit song 'Old Town Road'. The country music legend was surprised when the viral rapper drove up to his house in the shiny new whip, which the 57-year-old star just so happens to sing about in their song, with the line: "Baby's got a habit: diamond rings and Fendi sports bras. Ridin' down Rodeo with my Maserati sports car."

Lil Nas - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - recorded a video of himself driving up to Billy's driveway and said it was a present for their collaboration spending seven consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the clip, the 20-year-old star says: "We're about to pull up on Billy Ray Cyrus' crib and I'm 'Postmating' him a gift.

"We're going to see what that is pretty soon."

Billy is then seen opening the door and is completely startled.

He says: "What are you doing?"

He then walks Miley Cyrus' dad out to the Maserati, and says: "'Old Town Road' [is] number one [for] seven weeks."

A shocked Billy responds: "Are you kidding me? Are you serious?"

He then jumps in the car and laughs: "Whoah, we may not come back, man. Holy smokes!"

Billy also captioned a snap of the pair sitting on the bonnet of the plush motor: "Driving down Rodeo in MY Maserati sports car! @lilnasx (sic)"