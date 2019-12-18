Lil Nas X says his mammoth year 'doesn’t feel real'









Lil Nas X. Picture; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lil Nas X says his mammoth year “doesn’t feel real”. The 20-year-old rapper shot to the top of the charts this year when he released ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus, and broke records when the song became the longest-running number one single on the Billboard chart after spending 19 weeks at the top spot. And as he reflected on his successful year, the star admitted the weight of his achievements hasn’t “sunk in” just yet. Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ - which was guest hosted by Chance the Rapper - Nas said: “How does it feel? It still feels like everything else … it doesn’t feel real. It hasn’t sunk it yet.” Meanwhile, Nas - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - recently spoke about the fame his hit single has brought him, as he said that whilst "likes to pretend" that negative comments don't impact him, they “eat away” at him more often than not.

He said: "i usually deal with my sad times in private because i don't like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me. this year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it's just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG.

"I like to pretend hate and shit don't get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys”

The ‘Panini’ singer also said he can't believe his track 'Old Town Road' has become so successful.

He gushed: "I'm happy it's become a part of so many people's lives. Kids are going to grow up with that song and play it to remember these times, which makes me feel amazing. It'd never have made it out there without the meme culture that embraced it."

Bang Showbiz