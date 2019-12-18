Lil Nas X says his mammoth year “doesn’t feel real”.
The 20-year-old rapper shot to the top of the charts this year when he released ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus, and broke records when the song became the longest-running number one single on the Billboard chart after spending 19 weeks at the top spot.
And as he reflected on his successful year, the star admitted the weight of his achievements hasn’t “sunk in” just yet.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ - which was guest hosted by Chance the Rapper - Nas said: “How does it feel? It still feels like everything else … it doesn’t feel real. It hasn’t sunk it yet.”
Meanwhile, Nas - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - recently spoke about the fame his hit single has brought him, as he said that whilst "likes to pretend" that negative comments don't impact him, they “eat away” at him more often than not.