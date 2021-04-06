Lil Nas X slams haters after 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' tops chart

Lil Nas X has gone on a Twitter spree addressing the "haters" and doubters after “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” topped the chart. The “Old Town Road” hitmaker has been celebrating after his latest single hit No1 in the US chart and had some choice words for those who deemed him a "one-hit-wonder". In a series of tweets, the 21-year-old star wrote: "Y'all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he's ahead. he could've gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1's later, he's still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily (sic)" y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily 🏹🤍 https://t.co/cW0UiXjJOk — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021 The rap superstar - who spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at No1 in 2019 with smash hit “Old Town Road” - told his critics that he wants their "tears to fill my Grammy cup". He added: "i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup. (sic)"

i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup. 🏹🤍 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

What's more, Lil Nas posted a video he made addressed to his future self congratulating himself.

He captioned the clip: "made this video in june 2020 to congratulate my future self. now we here!! NUMBER 1 BABY! (sic)"

Lil Nas has been both praised and criticised for being explicitly vocal about his sexuality on "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)“.

The US star penned a letter to his 14-year-old self about coming out publicly to mark the release of the music video for the hit last month.

Lil Nas X - who came out as gay in 2019 - reflected on how "scary" he felt but how important it was to "open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

The music star - whose real name Montero Lamar Hill - wrote: “Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer.

“I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am.

“The agenda to make people stay the f*** out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX."

In the striking promo, which is full of references to Greek Mythology, he shares a kiss with an alien and dances with the devil as he shares his "personal story of temptation, judgment, and standing in the full power of his sexuality".