Lil Nas X teases personal album

Lil Nas X has teased that his debut album will offer a "greater sense of who I am and what I stand for". The “Old Town Road” hitmaker - who came out as gay in 2019 - is set to release “Montero” this winter and shared how his songwriting has vastly improved since he started writing about his real life. Speaking during a day in the life video with Vogue, the Grammy-winner said: “With this album, my writing from the past has improved by 100 per cent. “I’m writing about my actual life and things that I’m actually going through. This album will give people a greater sense of who I am and what I stand for.” Lil Nas recently teased that his LP will be “about 15 to 18” songs long.

Meanwhile, the rapper penned a letter to his 14-year-old self about coming out publicly last month.

To mark the release of the music video for his latest single, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, he reflected on how "scary" it was coming out, but how important it was to "open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

Lil Nas X - whose real name Montero Lamar Hill - wrote: “Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it.

“It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.

“You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am.

“The agenda to make people stay the f*** out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX. (sic)"

In the striking promo, which is full of references to Greek Mythology, the 21-year-old star shares a kiss with an alien and dances with the devil as he shares his "personal story of temptation, judgment, and standing in the full power of his sexuality".

Lil Nas X previously recalled how he didn't tell anyone - including his managers and record label - about his sexuality and told his father first.