Lindsay Lohan. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lindsay Lohan is keen to relaunch her pop career and write music with her sister Aliana Lohan. The 32-year-old actress released two albums, 'Speak' and 'A Little More Personal (Raw)', in 2004 and 2005 respectively, and her last single was 2008's 'Bossy'.

A much-discussed third record never appeared, but the 'Mean Girls' star has now said she is hoping to hit the studio with her 25-year-old sibling - who released the festive LP 'Lohan Holiday' in 2006 - if her recently launched MTV show 'Lindsay's Lohan Beach Club', which saw her revive 'Bossy', gets a second season.

Speaking to Billboard, Lindsay said: "My sister is coming out with her record and I want to support her in that.

"We've talked about writing together and maybe doing something together if we have season two (of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club), or just in general."

The 'Freaky Friday' star previously said she would consider moving back to New York if she ever took up music again.

Asked if she'd move back to the Big Apple, she said: "For music, maybe."

But it isn't only singing that Lindsay wants to focus her attention on, as she's still interested in acting and previously admitted she would love the lead role in the upcoming live-action 'Little Mermaid' remake.

Asked about the role, she said: "I wish, I hope so."

Her comments came after she admitted she wants to reprise her role as Cady Heron in another 'Mean Girls' movie and planned to track down writer Tina Fey and producer Lorne Michaels.

The Hollywood star - who admitted she's "trying" to get the movie off the ground - said when she was in New York in 2017: "I'm here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding or I'm going to find her and Lorne Michaels. I know where his desk is."