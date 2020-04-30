LISTEN: Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion drop 'Savage Remix'

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans on Thursday with the release of the "Savage Remix".

The TikTok viral hit received an upgrade thanks to Queen Bey jumping on the song and the BeyHive and Hotties are living for it.

This comes after a snippet of the song leaked with many fans wondering if the song would still be released since the "NICE" singer is known for not liking when her projects leak.

However, the duo acted swiftly and the full song was made available on Tidal, YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.