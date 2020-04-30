LISTEN: Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion drop 'Savage Remix'
Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans on Thursday with the release of the "Savage Remix".
The TikTok viral hit received an upgrade thanks to Queen Bey jumping on the song and the BeyHive and Hotties are living for it.
This comes after a snippet of the song leaked with many fans wondering if the song would still be released since the "NICE" singer is known for not liking when her projects leak.
However, the duo acted swiftly and the full song was made available on Tidal, YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.
Beyoncé jumped to the number one on the Twitter trends list with fans sharing their favourite lines such as, "hips TikTok when I dance, on that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans " and "my momma was a savage, think I got this sh*t from Tina".
If Beyoncé says it’s demon time then it’s demon time. Glasses up pic.twitter.com/xzAQ1Zq8R0— 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘤𝘩 ✨ (@libraxqueen) April 30, 2020
If Beyoncé can talk about starting an OnlyFans...so can I!— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) April 30, 2020
Beyoncé ain’t said NOTHING and she has the internet shook. YET AGAIN.— Heav THE TRANSPARENT Homegirl (@homegirlheav) April 29, 2020
Beyoncé doesn’t do promo, because she IS promo. pic.twitter.com/HgULIICkyo
This is a REMIX sweetie. Not just an extra verse but changes in production, Beyoncé’s Adlibs/harmonies, Megan’s new verses. Ughhh let’s get that say so remix so I can really eat— Bobo milk ambassador (@theebobai) April 29, 2020
Beyonce said SEX WORKER RIGHTS!!!— THE SLUMFLOWER (@theslumflower) April 29, 2020
Why Beyoncé take over this girl song like this! I mean these vocals are giving me Destiny’s Child/Dangerously in Love vibes!— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 29, 2020
Beyoncé is one of the greatest rappers alive. Let's have THAT conversation. 😌☝🏾— béni. (@WrittenByTerry) April 29, 2020
The "Fever" rapper also shared on her Instagram Live that her late mother loved Beyoncé in an emotional moment.
Megan @TheeStallion got emotional talking about her collaboration with @Beyonce and what it would’ve meant to her late mother:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 29, 2020
“My mama was a really huge fan of Beyoncé.” pic.twitter.com/tJGKnQbgBv