Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Instagram

LISTEN: Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion drop 'Savage Remix'

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans on Thursday with the release of the "Savage Remix".

The TikTok viral hit received an upgrade thanks to Queen Bey jumping on the song and the BeyHive and Hotties are living for it. 

This comes after a snippet of the song leaked with many fans wondering if the song would still be released since the "NICE" singer is known for not liking when her projects leak. 

However, the duo acted swiftly and the full song was made available on Tidal, YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify. 

Beyoncé jumped to the number one on the Twitter trends list with fans sharing their favourite lines such as, "hips TikTok when I dance, on that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans " and "my momma was a savage, think I got this sh*t from Tina".

The "Fever" rapper also shared on her Instagram Live that her late mother loved Beyoncé in an emotional moment.  

