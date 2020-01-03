Justin Bieber has released "Yummy", his first new solo single in five years and his frequent collaborator Jason 'Poo Bear' Boyd features as a co-writer and producer.
Justin - who tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin in 2019 - pays tribute to his love on the new track, singing: "I'm elated that you're my lady. Yeah, you got that yummy yum, that yummy yum, that yummy yummy."
Justin previously revealed his excitement for his return to music after a self-imposed hiatus.