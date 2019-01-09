Lana Del Ray performs at the Hackney Weekender festival at Hackney Marshes in east London. Picture: Reuters

Lana Del Rey has released the Sylvia Plath-inspired single 'hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it'.



The 'Video Games' hitmaker has given fans another taste of what to expect from her hotly-anticipated sixth studio LP, 'Norman F***ing Rockwell'.





The track is out now on all major platforms, and follows last year's 'Venice Bitch' and lead single 'Mariners Apartment Complex'.





The lyrics reference the late poet Sylvia Plath.





Lana belts out: "Writing in blood on my walls / 'Cause the ink in my pen don't work in my notepad ... Don't ask if I'm happy, you know that I'm not / But at best I can say I'm not sad..."









The 33-year-old singer has once again teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff on her new music.





Meanwhile, Lana - whose last record was 2017's 'Lust for Life' - recently revealed she is set to publish a poetry book.





The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker has been working on the literature for the last year and is looking forward to releasing it soon.





She said: "Happy New Year to everyone. I hope you enjoy the new song I'm putting out on the ninth. It's called 'hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it. Also as of last week I finished a short book of poetry I've been writing over the last 13 months that I'll be putting out later. (sic)"





The 33-year-old singer previously opened up about her poetry.





She explained: "I have like 13 kind of long poems that I started binding and I thought, 'Wow, the pages are kind of stacking up here.' I mean, it's easy too with haikus because it's only three lines so you could have like 30 pages of haikus that's only like 200 words or something. But I thought they're kind of like stacking up to look like a real book. So I mean what I'd like to do is sort of self-publish but I'm not very good at the distribution side of things."



