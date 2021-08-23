LISTEN: SZA shares three new songs on SoundCloud page

SZA fans got a treat over the weekend as the singer shared three new songs on a secret SoundCloud page. The “Good Days” singer discretely dropped ‘Nightbird’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Joni' on an unnamed SoundCloud page over the weekend.

SZA confirmed on Twitter that they are her songs by linking the account. She wrote: "dumping random thoughts. (sic)" https://t.co/Wg1IvioVR6 dumping random thoughts — SZA (@sza) August 22, 2021 The latest batch of tracks to emerge come after the star performed a new song called “Shirt” during a live-streamed gig last month.

She said: “I’m actually probably about to scrap all of it and start from scratch. “I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought. “I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.” Meanwhile, the “Just For Me” singer recently opened up about her "debilitating anxiety" and how it makes it difficult for her to be outside.

SZA appeared on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in May, where she performed on stage with Doja Cat, but she revealed her anxiety struggles sometimes make it hard for her to go out at all. Sharing a string of pictures from the annual music event, she admitted in an honest post on Instagram: "I hate being outside more than I can explain. I really have debilitating anxiety and I’m only posting these cause Y’all woulda found em anyway. Thank you to my team n my mama. Least I’m alive (sic)" SZA has struggled with anxiety all her life and previously begged people "not to invite her" to things.