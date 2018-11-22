Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram

British singer Zayn Malik has wowed Indian fans by singing the song "Allah Duhai Hai" from superstar Salman Khan's "Race 3" movie. Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the cover of the Hindi song, which has over 2.5 million views at the time of writing.

The singer not just sang in impeccable Hindi but gave it a twist by adding Electronic Dance Music (EDM) beats to it.

"For the fans," he captioned the song.

This is not the first time Malik has attempted singing a Hindi song. He has previously done covers of Hindi tracks like "Allah ke bande" and "Teri Deewani". However, he was forced to take down his version of Teri Deewani" after severe trolling.

Malik is popular for numbers like "Dusk Till dawn", "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" and "Let Me," among many others.

IANS