Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall says she and her bandmates would only split up if their music stopped performing well in the charts.
Jade Thirlwall - who is joined by Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the girl group - has admitted that she and her bandmates would only go their separate ways if their music started to "dwindle and get a bit floppy", because they would want to go out on a "high".
Speaking on RuPaul's "What's The Tee?" podcast, she spilled: "As long as we're having hits, we'll stay together. If our music has started to dwindle and get a bit floppy then ... we'd want to end on a high.
"Right now we're probably happier than we've ever been as a group.
"Now we're in a position where we, not musically, are reaching out and doing our own little pieces and projects."