Lizzo and Charli XCX. Picture: Instagram

Charli XCX has announced she and Lizzo are dropping a new "bop" this week.



The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker took to Instagram to share her excitement about the as-yet-untitled collaboration and joked that her fans should "prep [her] grave" because she's so happy to have landed the dream gig.





Alongside a Polaroid-style picture with the sassy 'Juice' hitmaker, Charli teased: "IMAGINE IF I MADE A SONG WITH @LIZZOBEEATING AKA THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING - WOULD U DIE??? I WOULD DIEEEEEEEE!!! PREP MY GRAVE ASAP WE GOT A BOP COMING THIS WEEK. SPAM ME WITH LOVEEEEE ANGELS!!!! (sic)"





There is no official release date for the track yet, but it will mark the first music from Charli since October's '1999' featuring Troye Sivan.





Whilst Lizzo released her debut album 'Cuz I Love You' to critical acclaim last month.



