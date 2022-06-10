Lizzo drops empowering new single ‘Grrrls’

Lizzo has dropped her empowering new single “Grrrls”. The Grammy winner has released a follow-up to mega-hit “About Damn Time”. On the catchy chorus, the singer chants: "Where my girls, where my girls at?"

It's the latest taste of the Juice hitmaker's eagerly-awaited fourth studio album “Special”. Meanwhile, Lizzo is set to be the subject of a new documentary about her rise to superstardom. The “Good as Hell” hitmaker's currently untitled film for HBO Max will be helmed by Doug Pray, who was heavily involved in the four-part HBO docu-series “The Defiant Ones” about Dre. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's rise to the top.

Watch video: Lizzo's film will tell “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom.” The chart-topper hopes to inspire aspiring creatives to stick to their dreams by sharing how she powered through the ups and downs on the road to becoming a global superstar.

The 34-year-old musician said: “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. “From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special’, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. “It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

The classically-trained flautist recently declared she is worthy of the “attention” she had garnered throughout her career as she had earned it. She said: “I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot, you know? And I’ve worked hard.” Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - believes she had to “blaze a trail” for herself as there was no one like her on the music scene.

