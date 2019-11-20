Lizzo leads 62nd annual Grammy Awards nominations









Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Picture: AP This year's Grammys Awards nominees reflect a melting pot of artistic innovation that defined the year in music, showcasing the unparalleled craftsmanship of established artists and the industry-shifting impact of rising music creators. Leading nominees Lizzo (8), Billie Eilish (6) and Lil Nas X (6) not only topped the charts but ignited a cultural conversation around their genre-bending hits. As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.



"I am in complete awe of the inspiring nominees who have poured their hearts and souls into their craft, and in turn, have provided fans worldwide a year of music that changed us, stirred our emotions and inspired us to do more," said Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan. "Today's announcement reflects a new era for the Recording Academy—an army of engaged members that welcomes diversity, embraces creativity and champions young musicians on the rise. It's shaping up to be a year of firsts, and I can promise that the 62nd Grammy Awards will pack the same punch as this year's nominees. I am proud to march forward alongside our members and nominated artists." The following is a sampling of nominations from the Grammy Awards:

Record Of The Year:

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee



Album Of The Year:

i,i — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

thank u, next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend



Song Of The Year:

"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)



Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola



Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Spirit" — Beyoncé

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"You Need To Calm Down" — Taylor Swift



Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

thank u, next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift



Best Dance Recording:

"Linked" — Bonobo

"Got To Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers

"Piece Of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

"Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

"Midnight Hour" — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign



Best Rock Album:

"Amo" — Bring Me The Horizon

"Social Cues" — Cage The Elephant

"In The End" — The Cranberries

"Trauma" — I Prevail

"Feral Roots" — Rival Sons



Best R&B Performance:

"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye

"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000



Best Rap Album:

"Revenge Of The Dreamers III" — Dreamville

"Championships" — Meek Mill

"I Am > I Was" — 21 Savage

"Igor" — Tyler, The Creator

"The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae



Best Country Song:

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out In The Wash" — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"Some Of It" — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

"Speechless" — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)



Best Jazz Vocal Album:

"Thirsty Ghost" — Sara Gazarek

"Love & Liberation" — Jazzmeia Horn

"Alone Together" — Catherine Russell

"12 Little Spells" — Esperanza Spalding

"Screenplay" — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album:

"Long Live Love" — Kirk Franklin

"Goshen" — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

"Tunnel Vision" — Gene Moore

"Settle Here" — William Murphy

"Something's Happening! A Christmas Album" — CeCe Winans



Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album:

"X 100PRE" — Bad Bunny

"Oasis" — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

"Indestructible" — Flor De Toloache

"Almadura" — iLe

"El Mal Querer" — Rosalía



Best Americana Album:

"Years To Burn" — Calexico And Iron & Wine

"Who Are You Now" — Madison Cunningham

"Oklahoma" — Keb' Mo'

"Tales Of America" — J.S. Ondara

"Walk Through Fire" — Yola



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

"Beastie Boys Book" — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

"Becoming" — Michelle Obama

"I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor" — Eric Alexandrakis

"Mr. Know-It-All" — John Waters

"Sekou Andrews & The String Theory" — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory



Best Song Written For Visual Media:

"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy" — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

"Girl In The Movies" — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'

"I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

"Spirit" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

"Suspirium" — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria



Best Music Film:

"Homecoming" — Beyoncé

"Remember My Name" — David Crosby

"Birth Of The Cool" — (Miles Davis)

"Shangri-La" — (Various Artists)

Anima — Thom Yorke



The Recording Academy will present the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, 2020, live from Los Angeles Staples Centre.