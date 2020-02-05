Lizzo set to perform at BRIT Awards









Lizzo is set to perform at the BRIT Awards this month. Picture: AP Lizzo is set to perform at the BRIT Awards this month. The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker will take to the stage at the UK music awards ceremony on February 18, after her show stopping performance at Glastonbury festival last year caught the attention of the BRITs bosses. An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “After she stole the show at Glastonbury last year, Brits bosses were determined to snap up Lizzo. They know she’ll bring some much-needed excitement and energy to the show, as well as glamorous outfits, laughs and an empowering performance. “It will get everyone on their feet and will be a real talking point.” Lizzo could also be a winner on the night, as she’s nominated for the International Female Solo Artist gong, where she will battle it out against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey.

British rapper Dave has also been confirmed as a performer at the event, and he could be in for a successful evening too, as he is nominated for four awards, making him the most nominated artist at the event, alongside Lewis Capaldi who equalled his score.

Dave is up for Album of the Year for ‘Psychodrama’ - which won him the Mercury Prize in September - Song of the Year for ‘Location’ featuring Burna Boy, Best New Artist, and Male Solo Artist.

Lewis Capaldi is nominated in the same categories, and is also set to perform on the night, as will Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel, and Stormzy.

The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who recently said he will likely “put [his] foot in it” no matter how hard he tries to “behave”.

Jack, who will be hosting for the third year in a row, said: "No matter how much I try to tell myself to behave, I always end up putting my foot in it at the last minute. So I'm sure there will be a moment of madness.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, so the 'Bad Education' star expects it to be even bigger and better than usual.

He said: "The BRITs are incredible - the choreography, the big names, the celebrity guests, the epic speeches...everyone's there....

"The show will be very different this year....The rumours I've heard are very exciting - it's shaping up to be a great show.

"And there are nods to it being a big anniversary as well, which I think people will enjoy."