Lizzo thought Justin Timberlake was 'lying' about collaboration









Justin Timberlake walks the red carpet at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony. Picture: AP Lizzo didn't believe Justin Timberlake when he asked her to collaborate with him. The pair first met at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in June, and when the "SexyBack" hitmaker asked the "Truth Hurts" singer if she would like to hit the studio with him, she didn't believe him. Justin recalled: "I was like, 'I'm such a fan if you ever want to write,' and she thought I was lying. "And we got in and we got a couple of ideas - I don't know when they're gonna come out but they're pretty good." The 38-year-old star - who also worked with SZA and Meek Mill - admitted that he wanted to record with some "young, fresh people", who he thinks are "truly amazing", and Lizzo is one of those artists.

He told "Entertainment Tonight": "To be honest, I just called my publishers and I said, 'You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people and I want to collaborate more.

"I've been songwriting and producing for so long, I want to experience that energy and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing.

"I'm having these experiences that are fuelling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, 'What can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate?'"

The NSYNC star and 'Juice' hitmaker teased fans by sharing a video of them jamming in the studio together back in August.

Justin captioned a post on Instagram:

"Lizzo flames, brb. (sic)"

And Lizzo posted the video on her Instagram Stories, and added: "Did some Rap S*** Wiff JT (sic)"

Meanwhile, Justin admitted he is also keen to work with Drake again.

They previously teamed up for the track "Cabaret" - which appeared on Justin's 2013 album "The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2" - and he had already "talked about" reuniting on a follow-up.

He said: "I love 'Scorpion', I think it literally just like answered anything. We've talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don't wanna say too much because I don't wanna jinx it, but we've talked about it a lot."

He also noted his reunion with Pharrell Williams on his latest album, "Man of the Woods", is just the beginning when it comes to the work he plans on doing with the renowned producer-and-artist.

Justin added: "I feel like we just got back together, there's so much more to do and so many more sounds to explore together."