Lorde announces third studio album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has confirmed her third studio album is called “Solar Power” and is all about the natural world and how it holds "all the answers". The New Zealand singer-songwriter has dropped her first new music since 2017's “Melodrama” and surprised fans on her mailing list by announcing her new LP, which is inspired by the "natural world".

She wrote: “There’s someone I want you to meet. “Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral, and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too. “It’s my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER. (sic)"

Teasing the deeper meaning behind the collection, she continued: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through. “The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that’s literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don’t worry about it!!). “I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing.

“The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can’t wait for you to see. “I made something that encapsulates where I’m from — my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine. (sic)" The 'Royals' hitmaker hopes fans will use the album as their soundtrack to the summer.

She concluded: “There’s SO much more detail to come — a truly comical amount of detail, honestly. “You can look to the natural calendar for clues. I’m trying to listen to what’s out there more, and the vibe I got was that you’re ready for this, that you need it. “I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach.