Lorde: I'm a pop star, not a climate activist

Lorde says the most important message from her latest album, “Solar Power”, is that she is a pop star, not a climate activist. The 'Mood Ring' singer is keen to raise awareness of the plight of the planet, but she draws a line at being the person seeking answers to solve climate change problems because that is not her job.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for the latest episode of his Apple Music 1 series 'At Home With', she said: "I mean, it's super tricky, being someone in my position, having influence, like it has. “It's definitely something that I'm still building a relationship with because it's such a fine line to walk in terms of virtue signaling or actually making positive change or having a positive impact. “And I do struggle. And that was the thing with this album is I was really careful to say, 'Look, I'm not a climate activist. I'm a pop star.'

“I have this massive machine. I'm trying to symbolise my commitment to be better, environmentally. “But the truth is, making anything new is bad for the planet. But I also think it's not up to me as a pop star to solve the climate crisis. “I think my role is to be the one asking questions. I don't think I have to answer them."

Elsewhere, the “Green Light” hitmaker revealed her latest album, “Solar Power”, is heavily influenced by her pursuit to attain a "sense of spiritual oneness". The 24-year-old Grammy-winner explained: "I definitely thought about wellness in many forms for this album.