Louis Tomlinson has admitted he found One Direction's music to be too "vague" and impersonal.
The 27-year-old pop star has admitted he is much more proud of his own music because it comes from a "real" place.
Louis is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper Wired's column as saying: "Being in a band like One Direction, and the type of band that we were and where we came from, it's not real life even in the music industry.
"You're aiming for as many No1s you possibly can, the biggest choruses you can possibly get, the biggest deals, everything is on such a massive scale.
"The One Direction stuff wasn't straight forward, but an element of it was because you're doing songs that are relatively vague so it fits into four or five personalities and it's automatically less personal."