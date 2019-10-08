Madonna was forced to postpone her concert at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on Monday night after injuring her knee, and she has been instructed to rest for three days.
The 61-year-old singer couldn't perform her 'Madame X Tour' show at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on Monday night because of the problem, but she is expecting to be back on stage on Thursday.
A statement on her website read: "Unfortunately, Madonna's Madame X concert this evening at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House is postponed. Madonna is currently dealing with a knee injury and has been advised rest for the next three days to assist in her recovery.