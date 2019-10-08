Madonna postpones show after injuring knee









Madonna performs at the 2019 Pride Island concert during New York City Pride in New York City. Picture: Reuters Madonna was forced to postpone her concert at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on Monday night after injuring her knee, and she has been instructed to rest for three days.

The 61-year-old singer couldn't perform her 'Madame X Tour' show at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on Monday night because of the problem, but she is expecting to be back on stage on Thursday.

A statement on her website read: "Unfortunately, Madonna's Madame X concert this evening at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House is postponed. Madonna is currently dealing with a knee injury and has been advised rest for the next three days to assist in her recovery.





"Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets pending information on rescheduling.





"The Madame X concerts this Thursday, October 10th and Saturday, October 12th are expected to proceed as scheduled.





"We regret the inconvenience to fans. Thank you for understanding. (sic)"

Madonna insisted having to cancel the show hurts her "more than you can imagine", but reminded fans her alter-ego Madame X is "made of flesh and blood" and needs time for her knee to heal.





She wrote on Instagram: "Its Hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee.





I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding. See you very soon !! (sic)"





Madonna was previously forced to reschedule a selection of dates on her "Madame X Tour" due to the "highly specialised production elements" of the show.





In a statement, the "Vogue" hitmaker admitted she had "underestimated" the time needed to put on the "most unique and magical musical experience" for her fans, and confessed her alter-ego Madame X is nothing but a "perfectionist".





She explained: "Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience.



