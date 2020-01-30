Madonna admitted things are "not good in the knee and hips" when she returned to the stage in London on Wednesday.
The 61-year-old singer finally opened her "Madame X" tour in the UK on Wednesday after cancelling the first concert earlier in the week due to injury and told the audience at the Palladium that she was thrilled to have "made it" on stage.
She said: "I'm happy to have made it. How could I not do a show in London."
Despite her high-energy performance, incorporating high kicks, the splits, and yoga poses, the 'Vogue' hitmaker also admitted things were "not good in the knee and the hips" and asked for a chair to be brought on stage at one point.
She quipped: "Normally, I kneel for about 20 minutes here. I've been told I'm very good at it."