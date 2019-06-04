Madonna performs during a guest appearance at the Grand Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Reuters

Madonna will perform at the Pride Island festival, which is part of World Pride in New York City, later this month. The 'Hung Up' hitmaker has confirmed speculation she'll take part in the celebrations later this month as she'll be on stage at the festival's live music event, Pride Island, on June 30.

Wrapped in a rainbow towel and wearing a hat with the name of her song 'Crave' written on it, she said in a video shared to her Instagram account and first screened on the 'Today' show: "I hear you. I'll be on Pride Island, where I was born."

The 60-year-old superstar is expected to perform a selection of her songs at the event, which marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York.

Grace Jones is also set to headline the two-day event, while other performers include Teyana Taylor, Pabllo Vittar, Kim Petras, Amara La Negra, Abel and Morabito.

Madonna has long been an advocate for the LGBTQI+ community and ahead of the release of her upcoming album 'Madame X', she recently announced a new song, 'I Rise', which she'd written for "all marginalised people".

She said: "I wrote 'I Rise' as a way of giving a voice to all marginalised people who feel they don't have the opportunity to speak their mind.

"This year is the 50th anniversary of Pride and I hope this song encourages all individuals to be who they are, to speak their minds and to love themselves."

And the 'Material Girl' singer was recently honoured with the Advocate for Change award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

She said in her speech: "Fighting for all marginalised people was a duty and an honour I could not turn my back on, nor will I ever."