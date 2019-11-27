Madonna wants Lil Nas X to visit her farm so they can write a song about chickens together.
The "Ray of Light" hitmaker spotted the "Old Town Road" hitmaker in the audience of her "Madame X" gig in LA earlier this week and made a beeline for him, where she drank some of his beer and they talked about life on a farm.
Spotting Nas' drink, she said: "That looks so thirst-quenching, may I have a sip.
"If I drink this, I'll be getting some of your backwash. Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue."
Nas replied: "I'm in the presence of a legend, I'm just happy to be here."