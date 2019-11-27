Madonna wants to sing with Lil Nas X









Madonna performs at the 2019 Pride Island concert during New York City Pride in New York City. Picture: Reuters Madonna wants Lil Nas X to visit her farm so they can write a song about chickens together. The "Ray of Light" hitmaker spotted the "Old Town Road" hitmaker in the audience of her "Madame X" gig in LA earlier this week and made a beeline for him, where she drank some of his beer and they talked about life on a farm. Spotting Nas' drink, she said: "That looks so thirst-quenching, may I have a sip. "If I drink this, I'll be getting some of your backwash. Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue." Nas replied: "I'm in the presence of a legend, I'm just happy to be here."

The 61-year-old singer then sang a snippet of "Old Town Road" and she then asked Nas to visit her.

She said: "I expect you to show up to my horse farm. I'm going to show you what to do with a horse for real. I'll teach you how to ride, baby.

"And then we can make a song about chickens, because I've got chickens, too."

Madonna also asked the 20-year-old singer about his career plans.

She said: "You in here for the short distance or the long distance?"

He replied: "Long, for sure."

The "Material Girl" hitmaker then offered up some advice for Nas, who vowed to take it on board.

She said: "Work hard. Earn it, baby."

He said: "I promise you I will."

Nas recently revealed he and Billy Ray Cyrus are to record another song together, following the success of 'Old Town Road', which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks.

Asked about the often-requested idea of him remixing the country crooner's classic 1992 hit 'Achy Breaky Heart', he said: "I've been getting that a lot. I'm down. But we're going to make something original, I think, next."

Billy Ray added: "I didn't think anything would be at the top like that. But ['Old Town Road'] has been a wild ride."