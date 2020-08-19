Mariah Carey announces 'The Rarities' compilation

It was recently reported that Mariah will release new songs, music videos and live performances of hits from past albums every Friday for the rest of 2020.

A source stated: "Mariah and her team have used lockdown to raid the vaults of her career and have found loads of content which has never been seen or heard before.

"There are songs, videos and rarely seen performances which they have cleaned up. Every Friday there will be something new for fans to enjoy."

LAMBS REJOICE! We’re talking with the iconic @MariahCarey about her new album #TheRarities coming in October and her new memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” 🦋 #MariahOnGMA pic.twitter.com/XsdbiV7eDT — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 19, 2020

The music star is also set to release her memoir, “The Meaning Of Mariah Carey”, next month.

Mariah recently revealed she's finished the tome, admitting it was "incredibly hard, humbling and healing" to write.

She said: "Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview.

"And even then, my words were filtered through someone else's lens, largely satisfying someone else's assignment to define me.

"This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed woman I became tell her side.

"Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit."