Mariah Carey reportedly spent R80 million on Apple TV+ Christmas special

Music star Mariah Carey spent R80 million on her Apple TV+ Christmas special, according to a report. The chart-topping singer spent an eye-watering amount of money on the star-studded special, which features appearances from the likes of Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg. An insider explained: "Mariah wanted her Apple TV special to blow everything else out of the water. "And it did just that - not only in the reviews and ratings but in the budget. Overall it cost £4 million (R80 million) to make, with cash being spent on securing the big names." Mariah was determined not to cut any corners with her special and was therefore willing to commit a huge amount of money to ensure it was as she'd hoped it would be.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Mariah does nothing by half and the special was created with huge production values. Her styling alone, including hair and make-up, cost more than R2.5 million, let alone the other R400 066 that she racked up in expenses and costs.

"But everyone who knows Mariah knows she’s worth every penny."

The special was released earlier this month and has already reached number one in the Apple TV+ Charts in 100 countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Mariah recently revealed she could soon have a movie made about her life.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker teased possible plans for her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, to be made into a film.

Mariah admitted it was always her ambition to turn the book into a movie.

Asked about the possibility, she replied: "We're talking about some things. I really feel like it should be, that was always my goal, but it was important to write the book first because there's so much and then kind of pick and choose how we translate that."